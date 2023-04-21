Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
