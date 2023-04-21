Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after buying an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,844,000 after buying an additional 2,505,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

