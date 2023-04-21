Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MERC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

