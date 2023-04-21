MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 7,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

