Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Shares of META opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

