Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $103.67.

Insider Activity

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

