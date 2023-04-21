Metropolitan Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,726 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 253% compared to the average volume of 1,906 put options.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $103.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 69.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 183.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.