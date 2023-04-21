M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,911 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

