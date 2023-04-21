MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Up 4.5%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.