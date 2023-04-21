MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Down 4.4%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.
