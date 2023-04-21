Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

