Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $332.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.