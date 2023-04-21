Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $215.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

