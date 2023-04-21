Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 531,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

