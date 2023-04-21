MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.62.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

About MiNK Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

