MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INKT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.62.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
