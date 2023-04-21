Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

