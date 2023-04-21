Mizuho Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $92.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.