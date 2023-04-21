Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 261,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,748,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Mode Global Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £712,572.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.

About Mode Global

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

