Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Molecular Templates Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 595.10% and a negative net margin of 471.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

About Molecular Templates

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

