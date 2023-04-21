Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Barclays lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

