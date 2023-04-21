Molson Coors Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the average daily volume of 2,025 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

