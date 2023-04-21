Morgan Stanley Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

