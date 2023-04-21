Morgan Stanley Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $35.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
