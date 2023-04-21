Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of MOS opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

