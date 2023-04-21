Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 88,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 50,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

