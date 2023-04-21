Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 37.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,470. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

