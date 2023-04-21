MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Shares Down 19.5%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating) dropped 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 19.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSP Recovery stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.