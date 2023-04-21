Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

