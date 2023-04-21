National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.68

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$95.68 and traded as high as C$99.25. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$98.98, with a volume of 1,281,619 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.68.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.68.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.9979798 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.