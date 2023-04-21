National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 0.4%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 19,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

