National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $3.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

About National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.