National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $3.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wedbush to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.87.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
