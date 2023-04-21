National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.71

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.71 and traded as high as $71.40. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 17,315 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.05 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.