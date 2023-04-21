Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

OSK stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

