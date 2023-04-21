Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.