Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 1.1 %

NOV stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Citigroup decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

