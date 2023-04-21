Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 963,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 3,539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 602,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $38.83 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

