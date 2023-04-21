Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 860 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,145 shares of company stock worth $9,407,020. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

