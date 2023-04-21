Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,823 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PROS by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROS Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $28.23 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

