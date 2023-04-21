Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,845 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of RUN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

