Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

