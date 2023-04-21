Needham & Company LLC Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $40.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

