Needham & Company LLC Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $84.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

MMSI opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.