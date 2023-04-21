Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 84,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 186,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 613.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

