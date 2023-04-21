Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $450.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
