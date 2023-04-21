Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

RVNC stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,199. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

