Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 223.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

