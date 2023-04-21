Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

RXST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

RXST opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RxSight by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in RxSight by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

