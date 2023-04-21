NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after buying an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.63 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

