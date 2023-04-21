Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.