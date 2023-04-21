New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,715 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.