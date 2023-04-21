New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 40,888 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Primo Water by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 192,031 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primo Water by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 905,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.47 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

